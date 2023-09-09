Prince Harry arrives in Germany

A day after marking the first death anniversary of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry was seen in a meeting with Invictus Games volunteers in Germany.



A picture of the Duke of Sussex was released hours before the games began in Düsseldorf.

The image shows Harry smiling as he stands alongside some of the volunteers gearing up to welcome the Games later on this evening, September 9.



Prince Harry was in the UK for a charity event on Thursday but did not meet members of his family.

Harry, estranged from the royal family since moving to the US with his wife Meghan, paid tribute to his grandmother at a charity event in London on Thursday.

"As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away," Harry told guests at the charity event.

"She would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her, and that´s precisely why I know exactly one year on that she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we´re together."

Relations between Harry and his father and brother have been strained since he and his wife, Meghan, quit royal life and moved to North America in 2020.

Ties have been frayed further by their criticisms of the family in television interviews, a docuseries and Harry´s autobiography.

Meghan Markle's expected to join her husband in Germany during the games.