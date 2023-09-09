 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry arrives in Germany

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 09, 2023

A day after marking the first death anniversary of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry was seen in a meeting with Invictus Games volunteers in Germany. 

A picture of the Duke of Sussex was released hours before the games began in Düsseldorf.

The image shows Harry smiling as he stands alongside some of the volunteers gearing up to welcome the Games later on this evening, September 9.

Prince Harry arrives in Germany

Prince Harry was in the UK for a charity event on Thursday but did not meet members of his family.

Harry, estranged from the royal family since moving to the US with his wife Meghan, paid tribute to his grandmother at a charity event in London on Thursday.

"As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away," Harry told guests at the charity event.

"She would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her, and that´s precisely why I know exactly one year on that she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we´re together."

"As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away," Harry told the charity event.

"She would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her, and that´s precisely why I know exactly one year on that she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we´re together."

Relations between Harry and his father and brother have been strained since he and his wife, Meghan, quit royal life and moved to North America in 2020.

Ties have been frayed further by their criticisms of the family in television interviews, a docuseries and Harry´s autobiography.

Meghan Markle's expected to join her husband in Germany during the games.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William and Kate will rub shoulders with Beckhams in France

Prince William and Kate will rub shoulders with Beckhams in France

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis land in hot water for supporting Danny Masterson amid rape case

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis land in hot water for supporting Danny Masterson amid rape case

King Charles reacts to Prince Harry absence on Queen Elizabeth death anniversary

King Charles reacts to Prince Harry absence on Queen Elizabeth death anniversary

Kate Middleton, Prince William considering forgiving Prince Harry?

Kate Middleton, Prince William considering forgiving Prince Harry?
Kim Kardashian seeks US intervention in foreign conflict

Kim Kardashian seeks US intervention in foreign conflict

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle let down Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle let down Queen Elizabeth II
Emily Blunt and Charlize Theron bring glamor to US Open semifinals

Emily Blunt and Charlize Theron bring glamor to US Open semifinals

Prince Harry, Prince William fail to put egos aside for Queen Elizabeth II video

Prince Harry, Prince William fail to put egos aside for Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles choses mourning over celebrations video

King Charles choses mourning over celebrations

Tom Brady ‘flips out’ on seeing new girlfriend Irina Shayk with Bradley Cooper

Tom Brady ‘flips out’ on seeing new girlfriend Irina Shayk with Bradley Cooper
Reese Witherspoon opens up about the power of 'editing' friendships in her life

Reese Witherspoon opens up about the power of 'editing' friendships in her life

King Charles reached out to Prince Harry amid alleged fight with Meghan Markle? video

King Charles reached out to Prince Harry amid alleged fight with Meghan Markle?