 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

'The Nun 2' spooks box-office as competitors scare away

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 10, 2023

The Nun 2 spooks the box-office as competitors scare away
'The Nun 2' spooks the box-office as competitors scare away 

The Nun II is seeing the box-office numbers to the top as the scary witch has raked in $13 million on opening day, not to mention $3.1 million in previews.

The latest chapter in the Conjuring universe is making a bonanza for the franchise as $31.3 million is expected from the opening weekend, leaving behind Denzel Washington's high-octane thriller The Equalizer 3.

Meanwhile, The Nun has set the benchmark high for the horror franchise as the first chapter netted $53.8 million and went on to become the top-grossing franchise instalment globally, $365.5 million.

Helmed by Michal Chaves, Taissa Farmiga and Bonnie Aarons return in the latest bone-chilling flick.

Bonnie previously took Warner Bros. to court for breaching her contract, as she alleged that the studio only paid $71,500, barring any bonus from the film's smashing success.

"Instead of accounting and paying transparently, Warner Bros. obscures and hides the true amount of Ms. Aarons' rightful share of merchandising revenues, all the while continuing to exploit her," the lawsuit stated.

More From Entertainment:

Stormzy and Maya Jama seek couples' therapy to strengthen their reunion

Stormzy and Maya Jama seek couples' therapy to strengthen their reunion
Sharon Osbourne reveals desire to move Ozzy back to London amid health woes video

Sharon Osbourne reveals desire to move Ozzy back to London amid health woes
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner's latest less-steamy appearance gets online

Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner's latest less-steamy appearance gets online
Robert De Niro appears trimmed and fit, following 80th birthday bash

Robert De Niro appears trimmed and fit, following 80th birthday bash

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis on Danny Masterson letter: 'It was for the judge only'

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis on Danny Masterson letter: 'It was for the judge only'
Katie Price dissolves lip fillers in painful procedure before 'starting fresh'

Katie Price dissolves lip fillers in painful procedure before 'starting fresh'

Taylor Swift fans slam Olivia Rodrigo, speculate 'The Grudge' targets Swift video

Taylor Swift fans slam Olivia Rodrigo, speculate 'The Grudge' targets Swift
Jimmy Fallon gets trolled in resurfaced clip amid 'toxic' claims

Jimmy Fallon gets trolled in resurfaced clip amid 'toxic' claims

'Guns N' Roses' postpones concert on 'World Tour' due to illness

'Guns N' Roses' postpones concert on 'World Tour' due to illness
Jamie Foxx was ‘hilarious’ and ‘ball of energy’ in first acting project after health scare

Jamie Foxx was ‘hilarious’ and ‘ball of energy’ in first acting project after health scare
German, UK governments stand behind Prince Harry video

German, UK governments stand behind Prince Harry
Jessica Chastain leaves Venice Film Festival in chic denim jumpsuit

Jessica Chastain leaves Venice Film Festival in chic denim jumpsuit