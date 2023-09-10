Nicole Kidman joins Coco Gauff's victory at US Open women's final

Nicole Kidman brought a touch of Hollywood glamour to the US Open women's final on Sunday. The 56-year-old Australian Oscar winner was in attendance to witness the showdown between Coco Gauff and the world's No. 1 player, Aryna Sabalenka.



Kidman dazzled in a stylish pink suit with intricate pocket detailing and three-button accents. She paired the outfit with a tailored white jacket and cream loafers, keeping her accessories minimal, sporting only a simple wristwatch.

Her strawberry-blonde hair was elegantly styled in a low-maintenance side ponytail, and she opted for a subtle makeup palette for the highly anticipated event.

Following Coco Gauff's remarkable victory, Nicole Kidman expressed her congratulations on Instagram, writing, "Congratulations Coco! Thank you, US Open! Great Women's Final 2023," alongside a video shared on her Instagram account.

Coco Gauff staged a sensational comeback to claim the US Open title, overcoming Sabalenka with a final score of 2-6, 6-3, 6-2. After an emotional reunion with her parents, Billie Jean King presented Gauff with the trophy, and she had heartfelt words for those who had doubted her along the way.

"Thanks to the people who didn't believe in me," Gauff began. "I won a 1000 title in Cincinnati, and people said it was the biggest I would get. I tried my best to carry this with grace. Those who thought they were putting water on my fire they were adding gas to it, I’m burning so bright now," she continued.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Gauff added, "Oh my goodness, it means so much to me. I feel like I'm a little bit in shock. God puts you through tribulations, and that makes it even more sweeter than I imagined. My faith has been important, and I'm so blessed in this life. I'm so happy for this moment."