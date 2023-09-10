Perrie Edwards and Myleene Klass serenade guests at Simon Jones' wedding

Perrie Edwards and Myleene Klass sang a duet at celeb PR Simon Jones' star-studded wedding

At celeb PR Simon Jones' star-studded wedding on Saturday, Perrie Edwards delivered an impressive performance alongside Myleene Klass on stage.

The 30-year-old Little Mix star sang while the 45-year-old musician played the piano in front of the wedding guests.

Perrie looked stunning in a blue strapless dress as she joined Myleene on stage and engaged with the audience during their collaborative performance.

Simon Jones, a prominent publicist in the UK, is known for his work with celebrities such as Ant and Dec, N-Dubz, Cheryl Tweedy, Little Mix, and Raye.

He recently tied the knot with his partner Rich at The Royal Horseguards Hotel and One Whitehall Place on Saturday.

The wedding took place at this prestigious venue, adding to the grandeur of the occasion.

Sharing some content to Instagram, Myleene wrote: “Wedding of the century! A day full of love, love, LOVE.”

"It was an honor to play you down the aisle and perform with @perrieedwards for your special present.”

“After 23 years of friendship, to see @simonjonespr marry the man he was destined to be with, @incrediblyrich was everything. Mr. and Mr. Jones, you were meant to be. Here’s to the rest of your lives full of love, friendship and dancing.”