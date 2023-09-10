 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

Perrie Edwards and Myleene Klass serenade guests at Simon Jones' wedding

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 10, 2023

Perrie Edwards and Myleene Klass sang a duet at celeb PR Simon Jones star-studded wedding
Perrie Edwards and Myleene Klass sang a duet at celeb PR Simon Jones' star-studded wedding

At celeb PR Simon Jones' star-studded wedding on Saturday, Perrie Edwards delivered an impressive performance alongside Myleene Klass on stage.

The 30-year-old Little Mix star sang while the 45-year-old musician played the piano in front of the wedding guests.

Perrie looked stunning in a blue strapless dress as she joined Myleene on stage and engaged with the audience during their collaborative performance.

Simon Jones, a prominent publicist in the UK, is known for his work with celebrities such as Ant and Dec, N-Dubz, Cheryl Tweedy, Little Mix, and Raye.

He recently tied the knot with his partner Rich at The Royal Horseguards Hotel and One Whitehall Place on Saturday.

The wedding took place at this prestigious venue, adding to the grandeur of the occasion.

Sharing some content to Instagram, Myleene wrote: “Wedding of the century! A day full of love, love, LOVE.”

"It was an honor to play you down the aisle and perform with @perrieedwards for your special present.”

“After 23 years of friendship, to see @simonjonespr marry the man he was destined to be with, @incrediblyrich was everything. Mr. and Mr. Jones, you were meant to be. Here’s to the rest of your lives full of love, friendship and dancing.”

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West covers his face as he steps out in Florence amid indecent exposure controversy video

Kanye West covers his face as he steps out in Florence amid indecent exposure controversy

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have become ‘streaming spares’: Fate’s a cruel mistress’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have become ‘streaming spares’: Fate’s a cruel mistress’

Joey King shares even MORE pics from ethereal Spanish wedding with Steven Piet

Joey King shares even MORE pics from ethereal Spanish wedding with Steven Piet
Maluma reflects on being branded as ‘only pretty’ with ‘no talent’

Maluma reflects on being branded as ‘only pretty’ with ‘no talent’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit with a ‘new blow to boot’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit with a ‘new blow to boot’
‘Deadpool 3’ director says he had ‘access’ to the ‘nerdiest nerds’ to make Wolverine’s suit

‘Deadpool 3’ director says he had ‘access’ to the ‘nerdiest nerds’ to make Wolverine’s suit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s career is looking ‘messy, fraught, concerning’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s career is looking ‘messy, fraught, concerning’

Lil Nas X recalls embarrassing run-in with Viola Davis: 'I don't think she knew who I was’

Lil Nas X recalls embarrassing run-in with Viola Davis: 'I don't think she knew who I was’
Khloe wins Kourtney Kardashian’s heart after backlash for being ‘insensitive’

Khloe wins Kourtney Kardashian’s heart after backlash for being ‘insensitive’
Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald expecting ‘rainbow baby’ after ‘heartbreaking loss’

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald expecting ‘rainbow baby’ after ‘heartbreaking loss’
Kathryn Dennis on sharing custody of kids with ex Thomas Ravenel: ‘The most difficult pain’

Kathryn Dennis on sharing custody of kids with ex Thomas Ravenel: ‘The most difficult pain’
Nicole Kidman joins Coco Gauff's victory at US Open women's final

Nicole Kidman joins Coco Gauff's victory at US Open women's final