Kylie Jenner's latest antics caught social media attention

Kylie Jenner's clip involving someone close from the past get the fans attention

Kylie Jenner has a history of breaking the internet. Be it viral trends, racy shoots, or public romance.



However, the latest move of the reality star was none of them. On the contrary, it was a reunion with an old, though briefly estranged, friend, Jordyn Woods.

On Tiktok, the fashion mogul shared a clip as she visited her partner, Acne Studios, with her BFF, whom she had known since 2012.

"hiiiii @acnestudiosofficial," the 26-year-old captioned the TikTok, which played over the sound of a sped-up version of "Banana Shake" by Humming Urban Stereo.

Perez Hilton assorted some fans' reactions.

“HARD LAUNCHHH," one fan commented.

Another added, “WAR IS OVERRRR”

“The Iconic duo are back," a third chimed in.

A fourth added, “JORDYN?! the old era is coming back???!”

What's important to point out here is that the pair was seen together in a video after more than four years, when the model confessed to lock lips with her half-sister Khloé Kardashian's partner Tristan Thompson in 2019.



Earlier, Kylie and Jordyn shook off their feud to become friends as they enjoyed dinner together in July.

Collaborating with the star multiple times on her cosmetic range, one insider confided to The Messenger that the family has moved on from the cheating scandal.

"Kylie and Jordyn have had a friendship for the last year, but have kept it pretty private and low-key. They had to work at rebuilding. Although their friendship hasn't been as close as it was before the Tristan scandal, they are definitely friendly now."