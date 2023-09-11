 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner's latest antics caught social media attention

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 11, 2023

Kylie Jenners clip involving someone close from the past get the fans attention
Kylie Jenner's clip involving someone close from the past get the fans attention

Kylie Jenner has a history of breaking the internet. Be it viral trends, racy shoots, or public romance.

However, the latest move of the reality star was none of them. On the contrary, it was a reunion with an old, though briefly estranged, friend, Jordyn Woods.

On Tiktok, the fashion mogul shared a clip as she visited her partner, Acne Studios, with her BFF, whom she had known since 2012.

"hiiiii @acnestudiosofficial," the 26-year-old captioned the TikTok, which played over the sound of a sped-up version of "Banana Shake" by Humming Urban Stereo.

@kyliejenner hiiiii @acnestudiosofficial ♬ BANANA SHAKE (SPED UP) - HUS

Perez Hilton assorted some fans' reactions.

“HARD LAUNCHHH," one fan commented.

Another added, “WAR IS OVERRRR”

“The Iconic duo are back," a third chimed in.

A fourth added, “JORDYN?! the old era is coming back???!”

What's important to point out here is that the pair was seen together in a video after more than four years, when the model confessed to lock lips with her half-sister Khloé Kardashian's partner Tristan Thompson in 2019.

Earlier, Kylie and Jordyn shook off their feud to become friends as they enjoyed dinner together in July.

Collaborating with the star multiple times on her cosmetic range, one insider confided to The Messenger that the family has moved on from the cheating scandal.

"Kylie and Jordyn have had a friendship for the last year, but have kept it pretty private and low-key. They had to work at rebuilding. Although their friendship hasn't been as close as it was before the Tristan scandal, they are definitely friendly now."

More From Entertainment:

Peter Andre, Katie Price's son, Junior, reveals release date for new single 'Only One'

Peter Andre, Katie Price's son, Junior, reveals release date for new single 'Only One'
King Charles III made 'brave move' against Queen after Diana accident video

King Charles III made 'brave move' against Queen after Diana accident
'Aquaman 2' marketing delay sparks fan theories about film's fate video

'Aquaman 2' marketing delay sparks fan theories about film's fate
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis get flak despite public apology

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis get flak despite public apology
Jennifer Aniston delights fans with summertime photo dump on Instagram video

Jennifer Aniston delights fans with summertime photo dump on Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian flaunts baby bump, declares pregnancy 'Empowering'

Kourtney Kardashian flaunts baby bump, declares pregnancy 'Empowering'
Kim Kardashian reminisces over ‘all the funny skits’ she did with James Corden

Kim Kardashian reminisces over ‘all the funny skits’ she did with James Corden

Meghan Markle’s ‘only accomplishment’ of Spotify bashed

Meghan Markle’s ‘only accomplishment’ of Spotify bashed
‘I'm just starting’: Maluma says he still needs to ‘conquer’ some countries

‘I'm just starting’: Maluma says he still needs to ‘conquer’ some countries

Justin Simien’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ gets Disney+ release date

Justin Simien’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ gets Disney+ release date

Perrie Edwards and Myleene Klass serenade guests at Simon Jones' wedding

Perrie Edwards and Myleene Klass serenade guests at Simon Jones' wedding

Kanye West covers his face as he steps out in Florence amid indecent exposure controversy video

Kanye West covers his face as he steps out in Florence amid indecent exposure controversy