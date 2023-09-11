When Donald Trump called Meghan Markle 'disrespectful' towards Queen

Meghan Markle was once challenged a debate from Donald Trump over her ‘disrespect’ to late Queen Elizabeth II.



The Duchess of Sussex, who exited the UK with Prince Harry in 2020, upset Her Majesty. To fight Her Majesty’s case, the former US President insisted to set up a session with Meghan back in the days.

Said Mr Trump: “Somebody mentioned it might be possible. They wouldn’t be the only ones. If you want to set it up, let’s set it up. I’d love to debate her."

Speaking about Meghan, he added: “I didn’t like the way she dealt with the Queen. They treated her with great disrespect and I didn’t like it,"

Trump then went on to praise the late Queen, saying: “She was an incredible woman. She was so sharp, she was 100 per cent. When you watch Biden, you say this is a different planet."

“I think she [Meghan] has been very disrespectful to the Queen. How can you be so disrespectful to the Queen? She was incredible, for decades and decades she never made a mistake," he established as per HT.