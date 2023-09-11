 
Monday, September 11, 2023
Ed Sheeran reveals safety challenge behind Vegas show postponement

Ed Sheeran recently postponed his Vegas show to October 28, 2023, just an hour before the gig, citing "challenges". Now, the singer has revealed the details of the challenge faced by his team that led him to postpone the show.

Taking to Instagram, the hitmaker updated his heartbroken fans about the challenge as he penned a statement that read, "A little bit more context on the cancellation yesterday. It was a safety issue, and we tried to do the best we could to make the show happen, but I’m not going to risk the safety of my fans for anything."

The statement continued, "I am gutted; this was very much out of my control, but I do take full responsibility for everyone that was put out by the cancellation. Of course, refunds are available at the point of purchase, and there is a rescheduled show on October 28th if people still want to come; I promise it will be special."

Ed added, "Nothing will take away from the effort people went to to get to Vegas, though, and I’m sorry it wasn’t communicated sooner to the people waiting outside."

He concluded his statement by saying, "We really thought the show was going to happen up until the very last moment, but it just couldn’t for safety reasons. Sorry again to everyone affected, and hopefully see you in October x."

His fans quickly took to the comment section and expressed their support for the singer, as one wrote, "For those complaining, would you have complained if the towers fell on you? Probably not for obvious reasons."

Another fan said, "It’s all okay, Ed! And you put the safety of the fans first! So don’t be sorry! You’re the best!" 

