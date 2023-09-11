 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘relieved’ after leaving Meghan Markle behind for Invictus Games

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 11, 2023

File Footage 

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, seemed “relieved” after he left wife Meghan Markle at home to attend the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games.

The duke’s solo appearance fueled rumours of his marital troubles with the Duchess of Sussex amid reports that the duo is headed towards divorce.

Speaking of his appearance at the games, News Corp columnist Louise Roberts said that it was a pleasant sight not to see Meghan with Harry.

In a conversation with Sky News Australia, the expert said of Meghan’s absence, “To be fair to Harry, you can see the passion.”

“It’s almost like a relief that Meghan’s not there in a way because she’s not stealing the spotlight in person,” she added.

“But … still stealing a lot of the narrative around – he sort of mentions things about her things to try and keep her as part of the conversation.

“But certainly, from the veterans’ point of view, they’re probably glad just to see Harry there.”

Meanwhile, rumours are hot that Meghan is eyeing a big Hollywood comeback and would not let her marriage to Harry stand in its way. 

More From Entertainment:

King Charles to no longer tolerate Prince Harry, Meghan Markle public rants video

King Charles to no longer tolerate Prince Harry, Meghan Markle public rants
Emily Ratajkowski puts on an animated display at US Open alongside Justin Theroux

Emily Ratajkowski puts on an animated display at US Open alongside Justin Theroux

Prince Harry appears ‘low-key’ at Invictus Games opening amid Meghan Markle divorce video

Prince Harry appears ‘low-key’ at Invictus Games opening amid Meghan Markle divorce
Kate Middleton, Prince William are ‘united’ unlike Meghan Markle, Harry video

Kate Middleton, Prince William are ‘united’ unlike Meghan Markle, Harry
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘offended’ Queen Elizabeth by snubbing her invite?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘offended’ Queen Elizabeth by snubbing her invite?
Tom Brady struggles as Bradley Cooper tries to steal his new girlfriend Irina Shayk

Tom Brady struggles as Bradley Cooper tries to steal his new girlfriend Irina Shayk
Meghan Markle gets disturbing news in US as Prince Harry waits for her in Germany video

Meghan Markle gets disturbing news in US as Prince Harry waits for her in Germany
Real reason why Selena Gomez released 'Single Soon' six years after writing it

Real reason why Selena Gomez released 'Single Soon' six years after writing it
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz reignite feud with David, Victoria Beckham video

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz reignite feud with David, Victoria Beckham
Selena Gomez on releasing her song on same day as Miley Cyrus: 'We must change it'

Selena Gomez on releasing her song on same day as Miley Cyrus: 'We must change it'
Priscilla Presley thanks Sofia Coppola for hosting her at Venice film festival

Priscilla Presley thanks Sofia Coppola for hosting her at Venice film festival
Pete Davidson ignores Kim Kardashian’s advances; not ready to reconcile

Pete Davidson ignores Kim Kardashian’s advances; not ready to reconcile