Prince Harry ‘relieved’ after leaving Meghan Markle behind for Invictus Games

File Footage

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, seemed “relieved” after he left wife Meghan Markle at home to attend the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games.



The duke’s solo appearance fueled rumours of his marital troubles with the Duchess of Sussex amid reports that the duo is headed towards divorce.

Speaking of his appearance at the games, News Corp columnist Louise Roberts said that it was a pleasant sight not to see Meghan with Harry.

In a conversation with Sky News Australia, the expert said of Meghan’s absence, “To be fair to Harry, you can see the passion.”

“It’s almost like a relief that Meghan’s not there in a way because she’s not stealing the spotlight in person,” she added.

“But … still stealing a lot of the narrative around – he sort of mentions things about her things to try and keep her as part of the conversation.

“But certainly, from the veterans’ point of view, they’re probably glad just to see Harry there.”

Meanwhile, rumours are hot that Meghan is eyeing a big Hollywood comeback and would not let her marriage to Harry stand in its way.