'Inconsolable' Denise Richards' daughter mourns mom's ex Patrick Muldoon

The 'Days of Our Lives' star passed away from a heart attack at age 57

Denise Richards and her kids are mourning the loss of her ex-boyfriend Patrick Muldoon.

Known for his roles on Melrose Place and Days of Our Lives, Muldoon was only 57 years old when he unexpectedly passed away due to a heart attack on Sunday, April 19. According to those close to Richards, who dated Muldoon for five years in the late ‘90s, the actress is “inconsolable.”

“She’s devastated,” a source told the Daily Mail. “I’d even call her inconsolable. She can’t stop crying.”

Though the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has yet to speak out about Muldoon’s death, her daughter Lola Sheen shared a glimpse into how Richards is doing.

“I thought you were the one that was supposed to be in our lives forever,” wrote Sheen in an Instagram tribute, alongside a picture of Muldoon and Richards. “when i think of my childhood i think of you pat, and it’s gonna be so weird to go on without you in our lives, you were such a huge part of our family and life will never be the same…”

Sheen — who is one of three daughters of Richards and her ex-husband Charlie Sheen — recalled childhood memories with Muldoon, including family trips and hearing Richards “laugh on the phone” with him.

“When i think of my mom i think of you. you guys came as a package and i’m so thankful i got to know you and witness a friendship so pure and special in front of my eyes,” Sheen continued. “I always begged my mom i’m sure she told you that you guys would end up back together haha, but i guess staying best friends was better anyways.”

Richards and Muldoon recently worked on a movie together, Dirty Hands, which is set to release later this month.