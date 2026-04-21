Josh Allen gushes over ‘rockstar’ wife Hailee Steinfeld

Josh Allen is settling into fatherhood with characteristic enthusiasm, and making sure everyone knows who deserves the real credit.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback, 29, spoke to reporters at a press conference on 20 April, just weeks after he and wife Hailee Steinfeld announced the arrival of their baby girl on 2 April.

He was candid about the impact the new arrival has already had on him.

"It definitely changes [your] mindset a little bit. I'm very excited. I do think this is going to be the best version of myself in all aspects, in my professional career and my personal life. It's such a blessing."

But he was quick to point out that none of it would be possible without Steinfeld holding things together.

"I've got an absolute rockstar of a wife that's doing so many things right now and allowing me to be here right now and be with my teammates. So yes, special times."

On the subject of sleep, or lack of it, Allen was refreshingly honest. "I mean, no, but I wouldn't want any other way. It's very rewarding."

Steinfeld, 29, was equally awe-struck when she shared the news of their daughter's arrival in her Beau Society Substack newsletter.

"To say we are unbelievably happy and in love with this baby girl would be an understatement," she wrote. "I'm soaking in the newborn bliss."

Allen had been openly excited about becoming a father long before the birth.

Speaking at a Bills press conference in January, he told reporters he was "very much looking forward to that, with my wife, of becoming a dad," calling it something he would "take with great pride."

He also acknowledged that juggling a newborn with a return to training camp this summer would require some improvisation.

"We're going to have to figure out things on the go just like anything else. This is the most important thing I'll ever be in my life, is being a dad."