Madonna’s Sabrina Carpenter Coachella outfit is missing

Madonna's successful Coachella comeback has been overshadowed by a troubling discovery: the vintage costume she wore during her surprise appearance with Sabrina Carpenter have gone missing, and she is publicly appealing for their return.

The pop superstar shared the news on Instagram Stories on Monday, three days after her memorable set with Carpenter.

"My costume that was pulled from my personal archives, jacket, corset, dress and all other garments. These aren't just clothes, they are part of my history," she wrote.

She added that other archived pieces from the same era have also disappeared, and is offering a reward for their safe return.

Anyone with information has been directed to contact her team at [email protected].

"I'm hoping and praying that some kind soul will find these items," she wrote. "Thank you with all My Heart."

The missing items include a light purple corset and a darker purple jacket, pieces Madonna described as coming directly from her personal archives and carrying significant personal meaning.

The disappearance puts a dampener on what had been one of the most talked-about moments of Coachella this year.

Madonna joined Carpenter on stage for a surprise performance that included Vogue, Like a Prayer and a new track, Bring Your Love, from her forthcoming album Confessions II.