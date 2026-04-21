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Anne Hathaway reacts to being world's most beautiful person: 'Surreal'

Anne Hathaway reflects on 'the Devil Wears Prada 2' return: 'Joyful'

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 21, 2026

Anne Hathaway reacts to being world&apos;s most beautiful person: &apos;Surreal&apos;
Anne Hathaway reacts to being world's most beautiful person: 'Surreal'

It was a big day for Anne Hathaway – and not just because she lit up the red carpet.

On April 20, the Oscar winner dropped jaws as People’s 2026 World’s Most Beautiful cover star and premiered The Devil Wears Prada 2 at New York’s Lincoln Centre. Her reaction? Equal parts thrilled and hilariously grounded.

“It was such a fun day,” she said, before admitting the moment still hasn’t fully landed. “Appearing on the iconic cover was not something I ever, ever, ever expected. But everybody at People magazine made me feel so happy to be there.”

Then came the real talk. “It's still a little surreal… I'm still trying to wrap my head around it — and I just expect people to tease me about it!”

Classic Hathaway.

The sequel to The Devil Wears Prada sees her slip back into Andy Sachs nearly two decades later – and yes, she’s feeling all the nostalgia. Reuniting with Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci was not just a reunion – it was a full-circle moment.

“It was just beautiful. It was joyful,” Hathaway said, reflecting on the experience. “This was the chance to actually be with the same people again… but with a little bit more perspective.”

She did not hold back her admiration either, calling Blunt “such a dream” and praising Streep as “someone who defines how it’s done… She's unbelievable.”

Off-camera, Hathaway credits her husband, Adam Shulman, for keeping life steady amid a packed year.

“He supports me completely… he's the most extraordinary person I've ever met.”

With five films dropping in 2026, Hathaway is not slowing down – but she’s definitely taking a moment to laugh at the whirlwind.

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