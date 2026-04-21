Eddie Murphy announces the latest addition to family: ‘Blessings’

Eddie Murphy is having quite the year for new arrivals.

The comedy legend has revealed he has welcomed not one but two grandchildren in the space of a fortnight, a grandson and a granddaughter, and he could not be happier about it.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the American Film Institute Achievement Award Ceremony on Saturday, 18 April, Murphy, 65, shared the news with characteristic warmth.

"I just had my first grandson two months ago," he said, referring to the baby boy born to his daughter Bria, 36, and her husband Michael Xavier, who married in July 2022.

Bria had offered a glimpse of her pregnancy at the November premiere of her father's documentary Being Eddie.

He also confirmed the birth of his third granddaughter, just two weeks ago, to his son Eric and Jasmin Lawrence, daughter of comedian Martin Lawrence.

The couple married last May and announced they were expecting in February. Murphy revealed the baby girl's name to E! News: Ari Skye.

"So all this stuff is happening," Murphy said, grinning. "I'm like it's raining blessings on me. Raining blessings."

When asked whether he had been dispensing parenting wisdom to the new arrivals, Murphy was direct.

"Oh, you don't give advice like that. You know, your kids don't go by your advice. Your kids go by the example you set. They watch you. The stuff you be saying, they don't even pay that s--- no mind. They watch and see what you do. So, I don't give a lot of advice."

Murphy is father to ten children across several relationships, including sons Eric, 36, Christian, 35, Myles, 33, and Max, 7, and daughters Bria, Shayne, 31, Zola, 26, Bella, 24, Angel, 19, and Izzy, 9.