Keira Knightley, husband spark marital woes speculations with big hint

Keira Knightley and James Righton's marriage under scrutiny after latest appearance

Keira Knightley and her husband James Righton’s marriage became a subject of speculation after the musician’s latest solo outing.

The 42-year-old singer was spotted riding a bike in London without his wedding ring on that finger.

Righton reportedly paired a colourful plaid jacket with a hat which read, “I don’t work here,” during his latest appearance, according to Daily Mail.

The bare ring finger sparked curiosity as it reignited the divorce rumours which swirled around back in February when the Pride & Prejudice star dropped his surname from her official documents regarding her performing arts company, KCK Boo Ltd.

The documents had her name updated as Keira Christine Knightley instead of Righton, despite her taking his surname after marriage.

The couple tied the knot in 2013 in an intimate ceremony in France after they had been together for two years.

Despite the divorce speculations, earlier this month Knightley and Righton went on a vacation together to Italy with their daughters, Edie, 10, and Delilah, 6.

The rumoured estranged pair have kept their relationship away from the public eye but she jokingly noted that she was proud of having been together for as long as they have.

The Atonement actress told the Times that 11 years together “is good for an actress and a musician.”