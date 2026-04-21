Meryl Streep brings Miranda Priestly energy to 2026 premiere

If anyone owns a red carpet, it’s Meryl Streep – and she proved it again.

At the New York City premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 on April 20, the 76-year-old icon did not just show up – she commanded attention.

Think full Miranda Priestley mode: a dramatic red cape coat straight off Givenchy’s Fall 2026 runway, paired with sleek black opera gloves, statement heels, and just the right amount of sparkle.

Oversized black sunglasses? Obviously. A soft pink lip? Effortless. The vibe? Untouchable.

But behind the high-fashion moment, Streep is very aware this press tour is a lot.

Appearing earlier on Good Morning America, she laughed about the global whirlwind: “We went to Mexico City, Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai … I was in Shanghai, I didn't even have to fix my clock because now it's 8:15 at night. It's amazing.”

And she’s not done yet. Not even close.

“We're only halfway done. I'll be on a gurney after it, but we're going to London next and then L.A. and then rehab or something,” she joked.

When reminded the NYC premiere coverage was still ahead? Her reaction said it all: "Oh my god, really? I'll never be done."

Still, there’s a reason she keeps going. The legacy of The Devil Wears Prada is hitting differently this time around.

“I mean, I think I must have met 200 young women journalists… who had said, ‘This first movie made me want to be a journalist… made me want to have fun.’”

Two decades later, Miranda Priestly is not just a character – she’s a career blueprint. And honestly? Still the boss.