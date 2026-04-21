 
Geo News

Christina Applegate exhibits strength amid ‘health issues'

Christina Applegate shares health update with fans after hospitalisation

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 21, 2026

Christina Applegate exhibits strength amid ‘health issues&apos;
Christina Applegate exhibits strength amid ‘health issues'

Christina Applegate has broken her silence following reports of a recent hospitalisation, reassuring fans that she is on the mend and determined as ever.

"Thank you for the outpouring of love and well wishes," the actress wrote on Instagram on Monday. 

"Health issues are a constant for me, but I'm a strong chick and I'm getting stronger and better every day. I'm taking a moment to focus on my health, but I'll be back with more to say soon enough."

The post comes after reports began circulating that Applegate had been hospitalised in late March, with outlets reporting that those close to her had been deeply concerned. 

The 54-year-old did not specify the nature of the latest health episode, but her MS diagnosis, which she made public in August 2021, has been an ongoing part of her life in the years since.

Applegate has been notably open about her journey with multiple sclerosis, both through her 2026 memoir You with the Sad Eyes and the podcast she co-hosts with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who also has MS. 

Her final acting role was in the comedic thriller series Dead to Me, a job she finished while her diagnosis was still new territory. 

Season three was already in production when she found out, and she has spoken candidly about how difficult that period was. 

She used a wheelchair to get to set, was "sleeping all the time," and had to call the cast and crew to tell them what she was dealing with. 

"I had to call everybody and be like, 'I have multiple sclerosis guys. Like, what the fuck!'" she told Variety in 2022.

Best known for her long-running role in Married… with Children, which ran on Fox for 11 seasons from 1987 to 1997, Applegate has since retired from acting. 

Her message on Monday was short but carried the same directness that has defined how she has handled her illness throughout, no sugarcoating, and no backing down either.

Madonna's Sabrina Carpenter Coachella outfit is missing
Madonna's Sabrina Carpenter Coachella outfit is missing
Zayn Malik health update after hospitalization: ‘Still working through'
Zayn Malik health update after hospitalization: ‘Still working through'
Keira Knightley, husband spark marital woes speculations with big hint
Keira Knightley, husband spark marital woes speculations with big hint
Ryan Reynolds hints at surprising new direction for 'Deadpool'
Ryan Reynolds hints at surprising new direction for 'Deadpool'
Gracie Abrams drops much-anticipated snippet of new 'Witch' album
Gracie Abrams drops much-anticipated snippet of new 'Witch' album
Anne Hathaway pays tribute to husband Adam Shulman for supporting dreams
Anne Hathaway pays tribute to husband Adam Shulman for supporting dreams
Drake challenges ruling in defamation case over Kendrick diss track
Drake challenges ruling in defamation case over Kendrick diss track
Anne Hathaway marks another milestone as she earns top beauty title in 2026
Anne Hathaway marks another milestone as she earns top beauty title in 2026