Christina Applegate exhibits strength amid ‘health issues'

Christina Applegate has broken her silence following reports of a recent hospitalisation, reassuring fans that she is on the mend and determined as ever.

"Thank you for the outpouring of love and well wishes," the actress wrote on Instagram on Monday.

"Health issues are a constant for me, but I'm a strong chick and I'm getting stronger and better every day. I'm taking a moment to focus on my health, but I'll be back with more to say soon enough."

The post comes after reports began circulating that Applegate had been hospitalised in late March, with outlets reporting that those close to her had been deeply concerned.

The 54-year-old did not specify the nature of the latest health episode, but her MS diagnosis, which she made public in August 2021, has been an ongoing part of her life in the years since.

Applegate has been notably open about her journey with multiple sclerosis, both through her 2026 memoir You with the Sad Eyes and the podcast she co-hosts with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who also has MS.

Her final acting role was in the comedic thriller series Dead to Me, a job she finished while her diagnosis was still new territory.

Season three was already in production when she found out, and she has spoken candidly about how difficult that period was.

She used a wheelchair to get to set, was "sleeping all the time," and had to call the cast and crew to tell them what she was dealing with.

"I had to call everybody and be like, 'I have multiple sclerosis guys. Like, what the fuck!'" she told Variety in 2022.

Best known for her long-running role in Married… with Children, which ran on Fox for 11 seasons from 1987 to 1997, Applegate has since retired from acting.

Her message on Monday was short but carried the same directness that has defined how she has handled her illness throughout, no sugarcoating, and no backing down either.