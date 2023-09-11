Djokovic makes history with record-equalling 24th Grand Slam win

Tennis - US Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 10, 2023, Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning the US Open—Reuters

Novak Djokovic secured his 24th Grand Slam title by defeating Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 at the US Open, matching Margaret Court's record.

This victory marked his fourth triumph in 10 finals at Flushing Meadows and was a fitting culmination of another remarkable season, following his victories at the Australian Open and Roland Garros. Djokovic will soon regain the top spot in the world rankings.

Although Djokovic came close to achieving a calendar Grand Slam by reaching the Wimbledon final, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in five sets, he relished the moment as he clinched his 24th Grand Slam.

"It obviously means the world to me," he said, describing it as living his childhood dream. He emphasised his desire to become the best player in the world, a dream he had since childhood, and his intention to continue prioritising Grand Slam tournaments.

At 36, Djokovic became the oldest US Open men's winner in the Open Era, yet his hunger for Grand Slam titles remains undiminished. Djokovic playfully joked about retiring in "about 23, 24 years," indicating that he intends to continue competing at the highest level for the foreseeable future.

After securing the historic title, Djokovic celebrated by tossing his racket in the air, dropping to his knees, and embracing his young daughter. He then retrieved a T-shirt with 'Mamba Forever' on the front and the number 24 on the back, paying tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, a close friend who wore the number during his illustrious basketball career.

Despite the absence of the usual New York crowd excitement, Djokovic and Medvedev engaged in a fiercely contested match. Djokovic broke Medvedev early in the first set, securing a 3-0 lead, which proved to be sufficient. The second set featured long, gruelling rallies, with Medvedev forcing Djokovic into extended battles.



However, Djokovic managed to claim the tie-break 7-5, taking a 2-0 lead in sets. In the third set, Djokovic's killer instinct prevailed as he broke Medvedev to go up 3-1 and secured the victory.

Djokovic's accomplishment in equalling Margaret Court's record is a testament to his enduring dominance in the tennis world.