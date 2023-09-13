US group presents theatre workshop 'Transcending Technique' at Karachi Arts Council

American theatre group Uplift are teaching techniques to the participants of workshop. — PR

The Pakistan Theatre Festival is underway at the Arts Council in Karachi with various plays and performances being presented for the audiences on a daily basis.



The month-long theatre festival is being presented by the Arts Council of Pakistan along with Geo News.

A series of training workshops by international theatre groups is also a part of the event that continues in full swing.

The first theatre workshop, Transcending Technique, was organised by the American theatre group, Uplift, on the fifth day on Wednesday.

In the workshop, members of the group, Hannah Gaff, Juliana Frick and Nicholette Routhier, taught students various training techniques for physical theatre.

American instructors showed great skill in teaching how the body is prepared.

The theatre workshop had a large number of young participants who benefited from the expertise of the American group.