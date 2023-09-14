 
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Meghan Markle uses Prince Archie 'school story' as 'calculative' move in Germany?

Thursday, September 14, 2023

Meghan Markle has left an expert confused over her authenticity after her fresh speech in Germany.

The Duchess of Sussex, who touched upon her need to drop off son Archie to school every morning during her interaction with public at Invictus Games, has her credibility compromised.

PR expert Renae Smith told Daily Express US: “The Atticism PR founder said: "Sharing personal anecdotes about family life is a tried-and-true method to humanize oneself and foster a sense of relatability with the audience.”

"It allows the public to connect with public figures on a more personal level, as they can identify with the joys and challenges of parenthood,” she added.

"However, it's important to tread carefully when interpreting such statements. Meghan's assertion of being a committed mother, particularly in the context of her busy schedule (and the presence of a nanny), raises questions about the authenticity of her claim,” the expert noted.

"While she may genuinely prioritise her children, there is a risk of this assertion coming across as a calculated move to shape her public image,” noted Ms Smith.

