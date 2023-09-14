Meghan Markle felt 'shunted' with two-bedroom marital home in Kensington Palace

Meghan Markle was reportedly disappointed when she was given a two-bedroom cottage as her marital home.

The Duchess of Sussex, who tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018, first came to Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

Author Tom Quinn notices how the move would have made Meghan feel unwelcomed.



"I think that actually, she wasn’t too keen on that," he said. "It seemed like they were being shunted off to a little prefab in the grounds."



However, Meghan's friend and author Omid Scobie opposes the opinion, as he writes in book 'Finding Freedom': "After months of long-distance, Meghan was thrilled to finally be sharing a postcode, W8 4PY, with her partner."



"She felt at home at Nott Cott with Harry - she’s always been able to bloom where she was planted, but she hadn’t moved to London to start a new job. She had moved to London to start a new life," they added.

