 
menu menu menu
sports
Thursday, September 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Dana White no longer UFC president following $21 billion merger with WWE

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 14, 2023

UFC fight promoter Dana White speaks on behalf of his friend, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, during the second session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, US July 19, 2016.—Reuters
UFC fight promoter Dana White speaks on behalf of his friend, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, during the second session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, US July 19, 2016.—Reuters 

Dana White has been removed from his position as President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) following the official merger with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

The WWE and Endeavor, the company that operates the UFC, will now be officially known as TKO, a new $21.4 billion sports entertainment company.

However, White isn't stepping away from the scene entirely; he has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UFC.

According to an announcement from TKO, Lawrence Epstein will retain his role as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of UFC. Meanwhile, Nick Khan will continue to serve as WWE's President.

The TKO Board of Directors, headed by Executive Chairman Vince McMahon, consists of 11 members, with Ari Emanuel, the boss of Endeavor, among them.

Speaking about this transformative shift, Dana White expressed his excitement for the future during a UFC "Contender Series" press conference. He emphasized that while the merger has taken UFC to new heights, his authority and decision-making power remain intact. 

White affirmed his commitment to maintaining UFC's track record of excellence, stating that the merger has provided the organization with greater resources and potential. He outlined plans for expanding Performance Institutes globally, including in Mexico, and hinted at UFC's potential entry into the world of boxing.

Operationally, there won't be significant changes in the UFC's day-to-day activities. However, one notable implication of this merger is the potential for UFC fighters in the later stages of their careers to follow in the footsteps of Ronda Rousey, transitioning to WWE.

In this new phase under the TKO Group Holdings banner, Dana White's transition to CEO reflects a strategic realignment of leadership, aiming to leverage the combined strengths of UFC and WWE to forge an even more influential presence in the world of combat sports and entertainment.

More From Sports:

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan lose Babar Azam as Sri Lanka make inroads

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan lose Babar Azam as Sri Lanka make inroads
Pak vs SL: How big a blow is Naseem and Rauf's absence for Pakistan?

Pak vs SL: How big a blow is Naseem and Rauf's absence for Pakistan?
Pak vs SL: 'Never thought I would play such a mega event like Asia Cup,' says Zaman Khan

Pak vs SL: 'Never thought I would play such a mega event like Asia Cup,' says Zaman Khan
190 Pakistani athletes to participate in upcoming Asian Games

190 Pakistani athletes to participate in upcoming Asian Games
Colombo weather: Rain likely to play spoilsport in Pak vs SL clash

Colombo weather: Rain likely to play spoilsport in Pak vs SL clash
Ben Stokes smashes ODI record to guide England to victory vs New Zealand

Ben Stokes smashes ODI record to guide England to victory vs New Zealand
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan make five changes for Super 4 clash with Sri Lanka

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan make five changes for Super 4 clash with Sri Lanka
Zaman Khan replaces injured Naseem Shah for remainder of Asia Cup

Zaman Khan replaces injured Naseem Shah for remainder of Asia Cup
In a first international victory, Pakistan Women's Beach Volleyball team beat Kyrgyzstan

In a first international victory, Pakistan Women's Beach Volleyball team beat Kyrgyzstan
'Truly inspiring': Sania Mirza showers praise on Nadia Jamil

'Truly inspiring': Sania Mirza showers praise on Nadia Jamil
Asia Cup 2023: Shahid Afridi disappointed with Shaheen's bowling against India

Asia Cup 2023: Shahid Afridi disappointed with Shaheen's bowling against India
Messi takes bench role as team win World Cup qualifying match vs Bolivia

Messi takes bench role as team win World Cup qualifying match vs Bolivia