Thursday, September 14, 2023
Sam Asghari takes a dig at Britney Spears after reports about new boyfriend surface

Britney Spears is reportedly dating Paul Richard Soliz less than two months after her divorce from Sam Asghari.

Citing sources, Mirror.co.uk reported that the singer's friends are less than thrilled about her new fling Paul who is her former housekeeper with a criminal past including some drug charges. 

According to Entertainment Tonight, Soliz was convicted in 2004 for possession of meth with the intent to sell and the state sentenced him to four years in prison. In 2019, he was arrested yet again, spending two days in a county jail for "disrupting the peace". He was given 36 months probation.

As reports about Spear's new boyfriend surfaced online, her former husband Sam Asghari took to Instagram stories to share a picture of a dog.

"I run you," said the caption accompanying the dog's photo on his Instagram story.

The 29-year-old Asghari cited "irreconcilable differences" in a filing in Los Angeles Superior Court last month. 

He is seeking spousal support and payment of legal fees by Spears. Asghari and Spears, 41, wed 14 months ago in June 2022 after dating for nearly six years.

The wedding took place months after a judge ended a conservatorship that had controlled the singer's personal life and finances for 13 years. During court proceedings, Spears said she longed to get married and start a new family without any restrictions.

The conservatorship had been set up and overseen by the singer's father, Jamie Spears, after she had a public breakdown in 2007 and was hospitalized for undisclosed mental health issues.

