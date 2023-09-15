Adele ditches selfies with fans during Vegas shows amid COVID fears

Adele, the 35-year-old singer, has decided to forego taking close-up selfies with her fans during her Las Vegas performances due to concerns about COVID-19. She candidly expressed her fear, saying she's "hanging on for dear f**king life" to keep her shows going.

This change in behavior comes in the wake of a viral outbreak at Caesars Palace. Adele, who had previously been known for taking selfies with fans, has decided to halt this practice as friends and crew members have been falling ill. Even her iconic walks through the audience during her performance of When We Were Young have been curtailed due to the risk of catching the virus.

Adele is determined not to let the virus disrupt her current run at The Colosseum, recalling how COVID infections among her team and delivery delays led to the postponement of her Las Vegas residency's start last year. She expressed concerns about possible further postponements, fearing the disappointment of her fans.

While addressing her audience, she explained her decision: "Normally I would absolutely stop and chat and all of that and I'm hear all about your life and be the nosey person that I am. However, I hanging on by thread trying not to get COVID."

Adele disclosed that her backing singer, Amanda, had missed performances due to a positive COVID test. She continued, "Everyone that I know that I work with has f**king COVID, so it's a miracle that I haven't had it yet."

She confessed to being a 'germaphobe' and emphasized the importance of her health, noting that she couldn't risk getting sick and having to cancel more shows.

Adele is committed to delivering her performances to her fans, even if it means refraining from close interactions. She humorously mentioned her liberal use of 'hand gel' to maintain hygiene.

Despite her concerns, Adele is dedicated to her current tour and expressed her excitement at reaching milestones in her performance history.