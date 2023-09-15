 
Friday, September 15, 2023
King Charles ex-aide hopes William would pick up phone to wish Harry on birthday

Friday, September 15, 2023

Prince William might wish his brother Prince Harry on his 39th birthday, said King Charles's former butler Grant Harrold.

According to express.co.uk, Harrold suggested in an interview that the Prince of Wales could offer an "olive branch" - albeit small - to his younger brother.

 "He might get a text, or he might get an email. I hope they do reach out. I'd like to think William would pick up the phone to wish him a happy birthday."

He also expressed hope that Harry's birthday would be the "opportunity" for King Charles to also reach out to his estranged son.

"I would hope that Harry would do the same to them on their birthdays. I think the damage has already been done now and I think at this moment in time, I don't see it dramatically changing."

Prince Harry and the royal family's relations are at an all-time low since the Duke of Sussex released his tell-all book "Spare" which contained some serious allegations against his brother and brother.

Royal observers believe that the only thing that could unite William with his brother would be his future feud with Queen Camilla or his father.

William and his wife Kate Middleton recently drew backlash for trying to upstage King Charles at important royal events.

It's also speculated that there's a secret war going on between the Waleses and Queen Camilla.


