 
menu menu menu
sports
Friday, September 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Paris Olympics 2024: Moscow says won't boycott Olympiad despite Russia-Ukraine war

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 15, 2023

President of the Russian Olympic Committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov attends a state awards ceremony at the Committees headquarters in Moscow, Russia April 6, 2023.—Reuters
President of the Russian Olympic Committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov attends a state awards ceremony at the Committee's headquarters in Moscow, Russia April 6, 2023.—Reuters 

Russia's Olympic Committee has clarified that Moscow will not boycott the 2024 Olympics in Paris stating it "leads to nowhere".

In a briefing on Thursday, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, President of the Russian Olympic Committee, said "boycotting the Games leads to nowhere." Russian athletes will have the choice to participate or not under a neutral banner, he added. 

Despite the sanctions placed on athletes from Russia and Belarus due to Russia's conflict with Ukraine, the International Olympic Committee has recommended allowing them to compete as individual neutrals in international competitions.

Pozdnyakov emphasized the importance of individual choice, stating, "We live together in a free state. Every person can, if they so wish, take the path of competing under a neutral banner."

He also mentioned that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made it clear that this decision is a matter of personal moral choice.

However, Pozdnyakov expressed concerns about the current recommendations, describing them as prohibitive and potentially preventing a significant number of Russian athletes from participating in the Olympic Games.

More From Sports:

Babar Azam says Naseem Shah may miss a 'couple' of World Cup matches

Babar Azam says Naseem Shah may miss a 'couple' of World Cup matches
England's Nat Sciver-Brunt scores historic century during her 100th ODI

England's Nat Sciver-Brunt scores historic century during her 100th ODI
In nail-biting match, Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to reach Asia Cup 2023 final

In nail-biting match, Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to reach Asia Cup 2023 final
Dana White no longer UFC president following $21 billion merger with WWE

Dana White no longer UFC president following $21 billion merger with WWE

Pak vs SL: How big a blow is Naseem and Rauf's absence for Pakistan?

Pak vs SL: How big a blow is Naseem and Rauf's absence for Pakistan?
Pak vs SL: 'Never thought I would play such a mega event like Asia Cup,' says Zaman Khan

Pak vs SL: 'Never thought I would play such a mega event like Asia Cup,' says Zaman Khan
190 Pakistani athletes to participate in upcoming Asian Games

190 Pakistani athletes to participate in upcoming Asian Games
Colombo weather: Rain likely to play spoilsport in Pak vs SL clash

Colombo weather: Rain likely to play spoilsport in Pak vs SL clash
Ben Stokes smashes ODI record to guide England to victory vs New Zealand

Ben Stokes smashes ODI record to guide England to victory vs New Zealand
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan make five changes for Super 4 clash with Sri Lanka

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan make five changes for Super 4 clash with Sri Lanka
Zaman Khan replaces injured Naseem Shah for remainder of Asia Cup

Zaman Khan replaces injured Naseem Shah for remainder of Asia Cup
In a first international victory, Pakistan Women's Beach Volleyball team beat Kyrgyzstan

In a first international victory, Pakistan Women's Beach Volleyball team beat Kyrgyzstan