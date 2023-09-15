 
Friday, September 15, 2023
German group raises awareness on littering in comedy 'Trashedy' at Arts Council

Members of German theatre group perform at Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi on September 15, 2023. — PR
A German group participating in the ongoing Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023 at Karachi's Arts Council staged a comedy play "Trashedy" to raise awareness of littering and trash pollution in the world, as the event completed a week of success on Friday.

The month-long theatre festival is being jointly presented by the Arts Council of Pakistan and Geo News.

School children from Lyari and Defence were also invited to see the theatrical performance of German troupe artists, directed by Leandro Kees.

The cast included Marie-Lena Kaiser, Daniel Matheus, Julia Mota Carvalho and Elina Brams Ritzau.

The production was a purposeful art as it not only provided entertainment to the audience but also raised awareness about how plastics had been polluting the environment.

The theatre showed how humans destroy the environment. They invented many things for their convenience, one of which is plastic.

The material is also polluting the environment because when plastic breaks down or becomes microplastic, it enters our food cycle and makes us sick.

The invention of cars, buses, TVs, computers and mobile phones was also shown to depict distances between human beings due to these inventions.

A large number of people attended the show and appreciated the German group for its performance. 

