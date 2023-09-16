 
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Kane's early strike not enough as Bayern Munich held to 2-2 draw

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich (R) and striker Harry Kane. Bayern drew 2-2 at home to Bayer Leverkusen on Friday. AFP
A highly anticipated Bundesliga showdown between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen ended in a 2-2 draw, with a dramatic late penalty by Exequiel Palacios stealing the spotlight. 

The match, marked by early goals and contentious decisions, saw both teams remain level at the top of the league standings with 10 points each. 

The match left fans on the edge of their seats.

The action began early as Harry Kane, in impressive form, opened the scoring for Bayern just seven minutes into the match. A well-timed header from a Leroy Sane corner found the back of the net, marking Kane's fourth goal in as many Bundesliga games.

However, Leverkusen quickly responded to Kane's strike, thanks to a moment of brilliance from Alex Grimaldo. The Spanish defender curled in a sensational free-kick in the 24th minute, leveling the score with an unstoppable shot.

As the first half unfolded, Bayern's Thomas Mueller voiced his dissatisfaction with the officiating, particularly contesting the free-kick decision that led to Leverkusen's equaliser.

The second half picked up where the first left off, with both teams pressing for the crucial advantage. Leverkusen's Victor Boniface, in particular, had several opportunities to put his side ahead but was unable to convert.

Bayern had their moment of jubilation in the 86th minute when Leon Goretzka capitalised on an assist from substitute Mathys Tel, seemingly securing the win for Bayern.

However, the match's drama was far from over. In injury time, a VAR review highlighted a foul by Alphonso Davies inside the box, leading to a dramatic penalty. Exequiel Palacios stepped up confidently for Leverkusen and made no mistake in converting the spot-kick, ensuring that his side remained unbeaten this season.

Bayern's coach, Thomas Tuchel, and captain Thomas Mueller expressed frustration over the late penalty decision, emphasising the contentious nature of the call.

With this result, Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen share the top spot in the Bundesliga standings, both with 10 points from their first four matches. The intense contest sets the stage for an exciting season ahead in German football.

Bayern will now turn their attention to the Champions League as they prepare to face Manchester United in their upcoming fixture.

