 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned yet again over Netflix deal

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 16, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned yet again over Netflix deal
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned yet again over Netflix deal

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been issued a stark warning yet again regarding their multi-million Netflix deal.

The royal couple’s deal with the streaming giant will expire in 2025, however, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has warned it could be terminated sooner once its biggest royal series The Crown has ended.

The Daily Express quoted the royal expert as saying, "There is no doubt that the termination of their contract with Spotify was a blow for the Sussexes. Their Netflix contract, which is worth $100 million, does not expire until 2025, but once the last series of The Crown has aired, the streaming giant may have less use for them.”

He further said referring to their next project, "A good deal depends on how successfully they adapt the romantic novel, Meet Me at the Lake.

“Although it contained courageous stories, Harry’s recent docuseries for Netflix, Heart of Invictus, has not been the hit that was hoped, almost certainly due to its excessive five-hour length."

Meghan and Harry are currently in Germany for Invictus Games.

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner new beau Timothée Chalamet refuses to appear on ‘The Kardashians’ video

Kylie Jenner new beau Timothée Chalamet refuses to appear on ‘The Kardashians’
UK incredibly grateful to Prince Harry, says minister

UK incredibly grateful to Prince Harry, says minister

Ben Affleck lacks strength to stand up to Jennifer Lopez as she ‘micromanages’ him

Ben Affleck lacks strength to stand up to Jennifer Lopez as she ‘micromanages’ him
Meghan Markle rubs shoulders with top military generals

Meghan Markle rubs shoulders with top military generals

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle unfair comparison reminds fans of Princess Diana, Fergie era

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle unfair comparison reminds fans of Princess Diana, Fergie era
Millie Bobby Brown shares insight on wedding planning with ‘very involved’ Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown shares insight on wedding planning with ‘very involved’ Jake Bongiovi

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's unexpected WWE comeback welcomed by John Cena

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's unexpected WWE comeback welcomed by John Cena
Justin Bieber reflects on Diddy's rejection of his 'trash' song at age 14

Justin Bieber reflects on Diddy's rejection of his 'trash' song at age 14
Tom Brady already looking for new girlfriend as Irina Shayk replacement

Tom Brady already looking for new girlfriend as Irina Shayk replacement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s latest photo revealed to mark Duke’s 39th birthday

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s latest photo revealed to mark Duke’s 39th birthday
Royal expert makes ‘shocking’ claims about Prince Harry’s Invictus Games 2023

Royal expert makes ‘shocking’ claims about Prince Harry’s Invictus Games 2023
Meghan Markle will make sure rift with Royal family ‘remains’ with her memoir

Meghan Markle will make sure rift with Royal family ‘remains’ with her memoir