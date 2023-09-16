Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned yet again over Netflix deal

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been issued a stark warning yet again regarding their multi-million Netflix deal.



The royal couple’s deal with the streaming giant will expire in 2025, however, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has warned it could be terminated sooner once its biggest royal series The Crown has ended.

The Daily Express quoted the royal expert as saying, "There is no doubt that the termination of their contract with Spotify was a blow for the Sussexes. Their Netflix contract, which is worth $100 million, does not expire until 2025, but once the last series of The Crown has aired, the streaming giant may have less use for them.”

He further said referring to their next project, "A good deal depends on how successfully they adapt the romantic novel, Meet Me at the Lake.

“Although it contained courageous stories, Harry’s recent docuseries for Netflix, Heart of Invictus, has not been the hit that was hoped, almost certainly due to its excessive five-hour length."

Meghan and Harry are currently in Germany for Invictus Games.