Billie Eilish on Saturday informed her fans that she would perform the last show of her tour on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram stories, the singer wrote, "Officially the last show of this whole tour tonight. Until next time my loves."

Billie Eilish used actor Ryan Ryan Gosling's picture as the background of her message.

Happier Than Ever, The World Tour was the sixth headlining concert tour by Eilish, in support of her second studio album Happier Than Ever.