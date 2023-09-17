Russell Brand dropped by talent agency amidst rape and sexual assault allegations

Russel Brand, who is facing rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse allegations by four women, has now been dropped by his talent management agency, as it has been reported that Tavistock Wood has cut ties with the actor.

The agency announced that it had terminated all professional ties with Brand.

The statement by the agency read, "Russell Brand categorically and vehemently denied the allegations made in 2020, but we now believe that we have been horribly misled by him."

According to The Mirror, in an investigation posted by The Times just hours ago, Brand has been accused by four different women of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse during the height of his fame."

The four women accusing the actor have noted that incidents happened between 2006 and 2013, when Brand was at the height of his fame as a presenter on BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4 and starred in several movies.

One of the four women claims that she was only 16 when the actor, who was 31 at the time, had a three-month relationship with her.

Russel Brand has denied all the allegations, declaring them criminal, and said that all of his relationships were consensual.