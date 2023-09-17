 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Russell Brand dropped by talent agency amidst rape and sexual assault allegations

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 17, 2023

Russell Brand dropped by talent agency amidst rape and sexual assault allegations
Russell Brand dropped by talent agency amidst rape and sexual assault allegations

Russel Brand, who is facing rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse allegations by four women, has now been dropped by his talent management agency, as it has been reported that Tavistock Wood has cut ties with the actor.

The agency announced that it had terminated all professional ties with Brand. 

The statement by the agency read, "Russell Brand categorically and vehemently denied the allegations made in 2020, but we now believe that we have been horribly misled by him."

According to The Mirror, in an investigation posted by The Times just hours ago, Brand has been accused by four different women of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse during the height of his fame."

The four women accusing the actor have noted that incidents happened between 2006 and 2013, when Brand was at the height of his fame as a presenter on BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4 and starred in several movies.

One of the four women claims that she was only 16 when the actor, who was 31 at the time, had a three-month relationship with her.

Russel Brand has denied all the allegations, declaring them criminal, and said that all of his relationships were consensual. 

More From Entertainment:

Elon Musk voices support for Russell Brand amidst controversial allegations

Elon Musk voices support for Russell Brand amidst controversial allegations
Kaley Cuoco 'cannot believe' her pet 'horse of a lifetime' passes away

Kaley Cuoco 'cannot believe' her pet 'horse of a lifetime' passes away
Meghan Markle making Prince Harry 'baby' all about herself video

Meghan Markle making Prince Harry 'baby' all about herself
Britney Spears gears up for an epic music comeback amid divorce drama video

Britney Spears gears up for an epic music comeback amid divorce drama
Meghan Markle to 'research' on her 'Nigerian origins' in new memoir? video

Meghan Markle to 'research' on her 'Nigerian origins' in new memoir?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'need reminding' they are interesting due to 'royals'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'need reminding' they are interesting due to 'royals'
Alec Baldwin loses bid to halt lawsuit in 'Rust' shooting case

Alec Baldwin loses bid to halt lawsuit in 'Rust' shooting case
Leonardo DiCaprio makes masked appearance at London's Chiltern Firehouse video

Leonardo DiCaprio makes masked appearance at London's Chiltern Firehouse
Prince Harry 'lot more relaxed' in America than in UK: Expert video

Prince Harry 'lot more relaxed' in America than in UK: Expert
Hugh Jackman reacts to Deborra-Lee Furness shock divorce

Hugh Jackman reacts to Deborra-Lee Furness shock divorce

Prince Harry to heap praises on Meghan Markle on Invictus Games closing ceremony

Prince Harry to heap praises on Meghan Markle on Invictus Games closing ceremony
'Sound of Freedom' movie faces online release delay

'Sound of Freedom' movie faces online release delay