 
menu menu menu
sports
Sunday, September 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

WATCH: US Open winner Coco Gauff shows off groovy moves with family on TikTok

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 17, 2023

A compilation of US Open champion Coco Gauff showing off her groove with family.

Following her historic victory at the 2023 US Open, Coco Gauff not only proved to be an outstanding tennis player but also a phenomenal dancer who enjoys having a good time with family and friends.

The 19-year-old athlete was seen doing a happy dance on the tennis court in July along with her mother in the audience who joined her celebration to show support.

Coco has also uploaded some entertaining videos on TikTok, including one with her parents in which she is seen showing them how to perform a viral dance.

Since 2021, Gauff, who is the record-holder for the youngest US player to win the US Open title since Serena Williams in 1999, has shared videos with a similar theme, including one in which she is decked out as Scooby-Doo character Velma and Wanda from Marvel.

The US Open champion is active on social media and frequently shares her best moments with her fans on TikTok, including her most recent success.

She recently shared a video of herself holding her award and donning an all-pink outfit as she celebrated the amazing accolade.

She demonstrated some of her favourite looks in addition to showing off her dance moves and tennis drills. Back in August, she displayed her best poses while donning a gorgeous yellow sleeveless satin dress, gold earrings, and a natural makeup look.

“We love you queen,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Gorgeous and talented.”

Other online users also praised her for her success and encouraged her to continue her journey, “So happy for you, pure talent!” someone added, “So humble and talented go Coco.”

More From Sports:

Messi can return to playground only if he is 'well and confident' again: Coach Martino

Messi can return to playground only if he is 'well and confident' again: Coach Martino

Coleman and Jackson shine at Diamond League final in Eugene

Coleman and Jackson shine at Diamond League final in Eugene
Pakistani mountaineering trio set to scale 8th highest peak Manaslu

Pakistani mountaineering trio set to scale 8th highest peak Manaslu
World Cup 2023: Pakistan's options to replace Naseem Shah

World Cup 2023: Pakistan's options to replace Naseem Shah
'Huge loss': Harsha Bhogle reacts to Naseem Shah injury

'Huge loss': Harsha Bhogle reacts to Naseem Shah injury
Indian minister dismisses Pak-India bilateral series till resolution of border issues

Indian minister dismisses Pak-India bilateral series till resolution of border issues
Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah may miss entire World Cup: report

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah may miss entire World Cup: report
WATCH: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson makes grand return to WWE after four years video

WATCH: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson makes grand return to WWE after four years
North Korea returns to Asian Games in China after five years

North Korea returns to Asian Games in China after five years
PCB, players at 'loggerheads' over new contracts

PCB, players at 'loggerheads' over new contracts
Is Pakistan squad expected to see major changes ahead of World Cup?

Is Pakistan squad expected to see major changes ahead of World Cup?
Kane's early strike not enough as Bayern Munich held to 2-2 draw

Kane's early strike not enough as Bayern Munich held to 2-2 draw