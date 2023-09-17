Prince Harry close to tears during Invictus Games closing speech amid Royal family snub

File Footage

Prince Harry seemed to have had difficulty in holding back his tears while delivering speech during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany.



While the Duke of Sussex appeared emotional addressing the crown, his wife Meghan Markle watched and supported him from the stands.

Analyzing the duke appearance as he spoke on stage at the Merkur Spiel Arena, body language expert said Harry was unable to hide his “inner emotions.”

"It was very telling of Harry's inner emotions during this closing ceremony that he appeared to have written a rather lecturing, hard-hitting speech to his audience, which he tried to deliver with the pacing, fist-waggling, finger-pointing style of a military leader,” Judi James told The Mirror.

"However his body language told a different story as his emotions leaked out and at times took over. At one point he appeared tearful when he stopped speaking and wiped his mouth with his hand,” she added.

"These emotions were visible from the start when some non-stop lip-licking and lip-clamping looked like a sure sign of pressure or nerves.

"His pointing and pacing looked like a show of strength but then there was a hugging of the mic with both hands and some ear-scratching that looked like self-comfort or self-distraction rituals,” the expert continued.

"His body language veered between leadership and humility and one of his only smiles came after he spoke in German for a couple of phrases.

"Unlike his usual style there were no jokes, no banter, no show-boating and no love-story-style references to his wife or his family."

It is pertinent to note that the event was snubbed by the Royal family, sparking an outrage among the UK military veterans.