WATCH: Vice chancellor ‘becomes auto-rickshaw driver’ days ahead of retirement

In order to give a message to the people that there is no shame in doing any job, Bahauddin Zakariya University's Vice Chancellor Mansoor Akbar Kundi has "become an auto-rickshaw driver", days before his retirement.



In a short video clip that went viral on social media platforms, Kundi — a noted literary personality — can be seen driving an auto-rickshaw on a street.

He was of the view that he would retire from the university during the current month, adding that the university does not offer pensions to its employees.

In view of the deteriorating economic situation of the cash-strapped country, the VC said that he wanted to give a message to the people that they should not hesitate or feel ashamed of driving an auto-rickshaw.

It is pertinent to mention here that he had been a vice chancellor of two universities, including the Gomal University. In addition to this, he had been a member of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) executive board. Kundi retired from the Balochistan University in grade 22 in 2015.