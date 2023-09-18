Elton John, Bernie Taupin's haunting encounters: Ghostly happenings in the 80s recording studio

Elton John had to face several ghostlike situations while recording albums in the 1980s and was left petrified as the singer's studio was believed to be plagued with paranormal activity.

Elton John's best friend, Bernie Taupin, recently spoke candidly about their experience of facing ghostlike events while recording songs in a spine-chilling 18th-century property.

According to The Mirror, The Daily Star reported that Bernie revealed having a petrified experience during recording sessions at Château d’Hérouville near Paris.

The duo tapped three albums there: Don't Shoot Me, I'm Only The Piano Player, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, and Honky Château (a cover name inspired by what proved to be a haunted house).

The singer detailed their horror experience, saying that though he did not believe in paranormal phenomena, but the stormy night at the Chateau made him believe otherwise.

He said, "The fire ignited by itself, and a cat appeared out of nowhere, freaked out and looking like it had been electrocuted."

He added, "The lights automatically went off, my pals being convinced of hearing different voices, and some were tugged on shoulders by unknown hands."

Bernie also confirmed hearing moans and groans while recording.

The chateau has been permanently closed since 1985, after its owner, burdened by debt, took his own life in a nearby hotel.