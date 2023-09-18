Meghan Markle uses 'touch' to retain 'attention' from Prince Harry in public

Meghan Markle uses her attachment rituals to gain attention from Prince Harry, says expert.

Body language guru Judi James believes both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex use their sense of touch to display their emotions.

Speaking of their individual interactions at the Invictus Games, Ms James told Express.co.uk: “It’s easy to see that Harry and Meghan’s attachment rituals look more crucial and even functional to Meghan here than to Harry and that their body language approach to these Games has often thrown up two very different states.

“While Meghan’s approach has been energetic, immersive and celebrity: smiling broadly, waving, hugging, posing for selfies and stopping back to extend her poses with the fans, Harry’s approach has contained moments of modesty, reflection and more serious facial expressions with what looks like a desire to ramp back on some of the more celebrity moments.”

Speaking further of Harry, she adds: “His speech at the closing ceremony was an example of this new and contrasting approach.”

“While Meghan’s speech on her arrival contained many ‘I’ statements about herself and the children etc, Harry’s speech at the closing ceremony was very ‘you’ as he threw the spotlight back onto the audience and one audience member in particular, whose very moving story he told in detail,” noted the expert.

Adding of their connection, Ms James continued: “They arrive holding hands but their facial expressions are dissimilar. Meghan looks around at the audience with a wide smile of acknowledgement while Harry’s gaze is fixed ahead and his expression looks serious.”

“When they sit together, Meghan uses touch, with her hand on Harry’s arm, to gain and retain his attention as she speaks. Again their facial expressions are dissimilar,” Ms James highlighted the contrast.