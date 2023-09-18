 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Katy Perry revealed moment she felt ex-husband Russell Brand was 'beyond me'

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 18, 2023

Katy Perry revealed moment she felt ex-husband Russell Brand was beyond me

Katy Perry seemingly confirmed ex-husband Russel Brand’s narcissistic capabilities in a resurfaced video.

The her 2013 Vogue interview, the singer spoke about feeling responsible for the end of her marriage until she found out the ‘truth’ about Brand.

“At first when I met him he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, ‘I can’t handle the equalness.’ He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour. So that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting,” Perry said.

She added: “I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day. I let go and I was like, ‘This isn’t because of me; this is beyond me.’ So I have moved on from that.”

This comes as a victim to Brand’s claims she was emotionally abused by the star when she was 16 and he was 31.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles 'teeth baring' anger over pen showed 'stage of grief'

King Charles 'teeth baring' anger over pen showed 'stage of grief'
Teyana Taylor officially confirms split from husband Iman Shumpert

Teyana Taylor officially confirms split from husband Iman Shumpert
Meghan Markle uses 'touch' to retain 'attention' from Prince Harry in public

Meghan Markle uses 'touch' to retain 'attention' from Prince Harry in public
Jonnie Irwin shares frustration and hope amid terminal cancer battle

Jonnie Irwin shares frustration and hope amid terminal cancer battle

Kate Middleton 'stormed out' to avoid 'small talk' with Meghan Markle video

Kate Middleton 'stormed out' to avoid 'small talk' with Meghan Markle
Elton John, Bernie Taupin's haunting encounters: Ghostly happenings in the 80s recording studio

Elton John, Bernie Taupin's haunting encounters: Ghostly happenings in the 80s recording studio
Meghan Markle bashed for her ‘latest crime’

Meghan Markle bashed for her ‘latest crime’
Former 702 singer Irish Grinstead passes away at age 43

Former 702 singer Irish Grinstead passes away at age 43
Prince Harry’s life of ‘absurd privilege’

Prince Harry’s life of ‘absurd privilege’

Taylor Swift enjoys another night out with celebrity pal Blake Lively video

Taylor Swift enjoys another night out with celebrity pal Blake Lively
Chris Brown claps back at Tinashe for regretting 2015 collaboration

Chris Brown claps back at Tinashe for regretting 2015 collaboration
Meghan Markle resented ‘beyond measure’ for living ‘seemingly swish life’ in LA

Meghan Markle resented ‘beyond measure’ for living ‘seemingly swish life’ in LA