Katy Perry revealed moment she felt ex-husband Russell Brand was 'beyond me'

Katy Perry seemingly confirmed ex-husband Russel Brand’s narcissistic capabilities in a resurfaced video.

The her 2013 Vogue interview, the singer spoke about feeling responsible for the end of her marriage until she found out the ‘truth’ about Brand.

“At first when I met him he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, ‘I can’t handle the equalness.’ He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour. So that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting,” Perry said.

She added: “I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day. I let go and I was like, ‘This isn’t because of me; this is beyond me.’ So I have moved on from that.”

This comes as a victim to Brand’s claims she was emotionally abused by the star when she was 16 and he was 31.