Olivia Rodrigo admits 'dad fans' make her feel 'less lonely'

Olivia Rodrigo is elated her music speaks to people of all ages.

Speaking to PEOPLE in a recent interview, the songstress revealed that she is happy that dads to today’s age also enjoy her songs

“I actually think that I’m really excited by the way that people are getting behind artists that normally would be deemed for young people,” she tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

“I love interacting with fans who are my age and people who are going through the struggles that I’m going through in real time, but it’s been really fun also to experience those girls’ dads be like, ‘Wow, I remember when I was going through that heartbreak.’”

She adds: “It’s super cool. Especially with ‘Drivers License,’ I remember when that came out, people of all walks of life would just come up to me and be like, ‘I remember exactly where I was when I was experiencing that heartbreak for the first time.’ It’s just such a cool thing to see that we’re all so much more alike than we are different,.”

“It just makes me feel less alone. I’m just like, ‘Wow, my experiences aren’t really that unique. Everyone has experienced some sort of pain or loss and insecurity.’”

She continues: “I think people are starting to take teenage girl music a little more seriously, which I’m really happy about.”