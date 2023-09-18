 
Monday, September 18, 2023
Russell Brand’s father comes defends him against ‘unproven’ allegations

Monday, September 18, 2023

Russell Brand’s father is hitting back at BBC for prioritizing 'vendetta' against his son over more important news

On Monday, Russell Brand's father stood by his son in the face of allegations of long-term mistreatment of women, dismissing them. "Is this seriously the most important thing happening in this world?"

 Brand Sr. criticized the 'unproven' claims against his son and implied that external factors, including the BBC, might have a personal vendetta against him, especially as additional women stepped forward with accusations of misconduct.

He said: “Is this seriously the most important thing happening in this world? Immigrants? Cost of living? 10s of thousands killed in Ukraine? Who is prioritising at BBC News. Who is really driving this vendetta?”.

He added: “With many struggling to pay bills. The unproven accusations of 15 years ago take lead on BBC News?”

In another Facebook post he said later: “The Russell Brand Vendetta. Like a man who owns an orchard being accused of Stealing an Apple?”

Russell has been accused of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse by 5 women, with more coming forward. The allegations surfaced in a joint investigation by a joint investigation by the Sunday Times, the Times and Channel 4's Dispatches.

Throughout the period in question, Brand held several prominent positions at different points, which encompassed roles at BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4, as well as acting in Hollywood movies.

Brand shared a video on Friday where he refuted upcoming "serious criminal allegations" that were set to be leveled against him.

The actor and comedian disclosed that he had received correspondence from both a television company and a newspaper, which contained a barrage of "aggressive attacks."

