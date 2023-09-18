 
Monday, September 18, 2023
Lawrence Jones joins ‘Fox & Friends’ as permanent co-host

Lawrence Jones joined Fox News in 2018 as a reporter and has become the youngest black co-host in cable network
In an announcement made on Thursday, Fox News revealed that Lawrence Jones will be joining the well-received morning show Fox & Friends as a permanent member.

“Starting from Monday, September 18, Jones will be joining Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade as co-hosts on the weekday morning show, which airs from 6-9 a.m. ET.”

Additionally, Jones will retain his position as the franchise's enterprise reporter, as stated by the network.

Notably, at the age of just 30, Jones becomes the youngest Black co-host in cable news, according to the network.

"I am honored to become a part of the cable news legacy Fox News has created with 'Fox & Friends,' the very show where I made my first ever national television appearance," Jones said.

“It is truly a privilege to inform our audience every day and I can't wait to do so each morning," he added.

"Lawrence has his finger on the pulse of what matters to communities across America and his insight has proved invaluable to the Fox & Friends audience," said Gavin Hadden, Fox News Channel's senior vice president of morning programming, in a news release.

“We look forward to welcoming him to our family as he wakes up America alongside our star co-hosts each morning."

According to Fox News, Jones became a part of the network in 2018, and in 2021, he was appointed as the enterprise reporter for Fox & Friends. In this role, he focuses on highlighting topics that strike a chord with ordinary Americans and conducts interviews with key figures from various political and cultural backgrounds.

