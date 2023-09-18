 
entertainment
Monday, September 18, 2023
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez file for divorce simultaneously

Monday, September 18, 2023

Ariana Grande initiated divorce proceedings against her husband, Dalton Gomez, on Monday, culminating their two-year marriage.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, the pop star cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce.

Simultaneously, Gomez reportedly filed his own divorce petition. The couple's date of separation was noted as February 20, 2023.

Sources informed TMZ that the God is a Woman hitmaker and Gomez reached an agreement on all matters before heading to court. As part of this agreement, Grande will provide Gomez with a financial settlement, and it was confirmed that they had a prenuptial agreement in place.

There are no hard feelings between the two, per the site’s insiders, as “they’ve been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process.”

“They came to the decision together. They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends.”

However, just days later, it was disclosed that the Grammy winner had started a romantic relationship with her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater. Following this revelation, Slater promptly filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a 1-year-old son.

The news of Grande's separation emerged after she was photographed without her wedding ring while attending the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London.

Subsequently, it was reported that Gomez had made a trip to visit Grande in January while she was filming the Wicked movie in the UK, in a last-ditch effort to salvage their marriage. Unfortunately, these efforts did not lead to a reconciliation.

