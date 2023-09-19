 
menu menu menu
sports
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Lionel Messi receives mass trolling for his controversial pizza choice

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Lionel Messi and his favourite pizza. — Twitter @goal
Lionel Messi and his favourite pizza. — Twitter @goal

Lionel Messi, the football star who transformed the game for Inter Miami, was recently mocked for purchasing the "worst pizza ever seen", after some excellent but exhausting performances this season.

The football star, who racked up five goals and 11 assists in just 11 outings, decided to reward himself with a dinner that brought back memories of his childhood. However, as soon as he shared his sentimental lunch with fans, it quickly became the target of internet trolling.

For a nice pie, Messi went to the Argentine pizzeria Banchero Miami.

On social media, he shared a photo of the classic pizza.

But the way it seemed frightened the fans.

It looked more like a dish prepared in a healthy eating class than a fried wheel of dough dripping with cheese and pork.

The small base was covered entirely in tomato slices, as well as olives and onions, The Sun reported.

And supporters were quick to label Messi’s dinner the “worst pizza ever seen.”

One said, “I can’t call it a pizza… this is a crime on food.”

Another declared, “Who eats that bro.”

One noted, “Alien food.”

Another added, “Is this even a pizza?”

Messi's dubious reward came after he missed Tuesday's 3-0 victory over Bolivia.

In the previous 1-0 win over Ecuador, he provided the game's lone goal.

But since he didn't go with the team, fans will have to do without him for this evening's MLS match against Atlanta.

More From Sports:

ICC charges eight T10 players, officials for corruption

ICC charges eight T10 players, officials for corruption
WATCH: Shaheen Afridi looks debonair at his wedding ceremony video

WATCH: Shaheen Afridi looks debonair at his wedding ceremony
'Dil Jashn Bole' ICC World Cup 2023 anthem to be released today

'Dil Jashn Bole' ICC World Cup 2023 anthem to be released today
ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, New Zealand warm-up match to be held without spectators

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, New Zealand warm-up match to be held without spectators
Amid rift rumours, Shaheen Shah Afridi shares picture with Babar Azam

Amid rift rumours, Shaheen Shah Afridi shares picture with Babar Azam
Pakistani footballers hit by 'financial crunch' ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier

Pakistani footballers hit by 'financial crunch' ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier
Missing ex-NFL star Sergio Brown responds to accusations of mom's murder

Missing ex-NFL star Sergio Brown responds to accusations of mom's murder
WATCH: Shaheen Afridi’s mehndi event held ahead of marriage ceremony

WATCH: Shaheen Afridi’s mehndi event held ahead of marriage ceremony
Bellingham becomes instant fan favourite at Real Madrid

Bellingham becomes instant fan favourite at Real Madrid
Where do Pakistan stand as World Cup gets closer?

Where do Pakistan stand as World Cup gets closer?
World Cup 2023: Shaheen Afridi likely to be named 'vice-captain'

World Cup 2023: Shaheen Afridi likely to be named 'vice-captain'
What could be Pakistan's World Cup 2023 squad?

What could be Pakistan's World Cup 2023 squad?