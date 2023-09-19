Billy Miller's cause of death revealed: The ‘General Hospital’ star ‘surrendered his life’

Emmy-winning soap star Billy Miller's mother says he fought depression for years before tragic passing

Emmy-winning soap star Billy Miller's mother, Patricia Miller, disclosed that her son had faced a long and courageous battle with bipolar depression, ultimately leading to his tragic passing. While she didn't explicitly use the term "suicide," it's evident that he took his own life.

Patricia shared details about her son's ongoing struggle with the mental disorder and expressed gratitude to his friends and fans for their support following his passing in Austin, Texas, last week.

She explained that Billy had made every effort to manage the condition, but, in the end, it overcame him, and he chose to "surrender his life," without specifying a precise cause of death.

"I want to personally thank the many fans & personal friends for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers & condolences sent to me and my family on the devastating death of my beautiful son BJ — Billy Miller," she said. "He fought a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression for years. He did everything he could to control the disease."

"He loved his family, his friends and his fans but in the end the disease won the fight and he surrendered his life," she continued. "The other causes of death being told are not true. I wish they were but they just aren’t."

"We all loved him so much and are desperately trying to deal with our loss," Patricia concluded. "I will have nothing further to say. Thanks for the love and support."

Miller, known for his role as Billy Abbott in The Young and the Restless, where he won three Emmy Awards for his outstanding performance, had a distinguished acting career. He also made appearances in other soap operas like General Hospital and All My Children.

Tragically, Miller passed away at the age of 43.