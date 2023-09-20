Taylor Swift's album puzzle causes Google chaos: A sneak peek into song titles

Taylor Swift has consistently delighted her devoted fanbase by unveiling previously unreleased "From The Vault" tracks. As the release date for Taylor Swift's 1989 Taylor's version draws near, the singer decided to engage her fans in a playful activity.

This tradition began with her re-recordings of Fearless and Red. For her latest endeavor, "1989 (Taylor's Version)," Swift teamed up with Google to create a series of 89 word-scramble puzzles.

These puzzles collectively need to be successfully decoded a staggering 33 million times worldwide in order to unlock the vault and reveal the song titles, possibly accompanied by snippets.



In anticipation of the album's launch, Taylor Swift turned to Google to introduce a unique puzzle that would ultimately unveil the album's tracklist.

Participating in this exciting challenge is quite straightforward for fans. They can initiate the process by clicking on the blue vault icon located in the bottom right corner when searching for Taylor Swift on Google. The vault challenge entails solving word scrambles, where each correct answer leads to another puzzle.



However, shortly after its release, the influx of fans attempting to solve the puzzle overwhelmed Google's servers, causing the puzzle link to crash, leaving fans eagerly anticipating its restoration.

Consequently, Google, recognizing the situation, took to Twitter to address the puzzle's crash. In their tweet, Google reassured Swifties, stating, "Swifties, the vault is jammed! But don't worry, there are no blank spaces inside. We're currently in our 'fix-it' era and will be out of the woods soon."

The power of Swifties has consistently been demonstrated throughout Taylor Swift's career, and their ability to overwhelm Google is the latest testament to their dedication.

This event adds to the list of remarkable achievements, including creating a mini earthquake of excitement at one of her tour concerts.

As fans eagerly await the return of the puzzle, they continue to express their excitement and unwavering devotion on social media platforms, reaffirming Taylor Swift's unparalleled connection with her fanbase.