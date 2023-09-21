Meghan Markle struggling with ‘beleaguered’ brand

Meghan Markle’s fashion choices have just come under the microscope, shortly after the Invictus Games.

Revelations about this have been shared by Daniela Elser, a royal commentator and expert.

She weighed in on it, during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In the piece she referenced Meghan Markle’s changing fashion tastes and wondered, “So, is this new down-home duchess look part of a move to broaden her mass market appeal?”

In the eyes of Ms Elser its “no bad thing if she is about to get into the entrepreneurial game.”

During the course of her piece she also added, “Don’t overlook the fact that, since last year’s Invictus Games and all the roll out of all that Valentino, the duchess has brought in the big guns, signing on with Hollywood agent, Ari Emanuel of WME.”

But “before anyone starts rending their Rodarte, I don’t think we are never again going to see Meghan showcasing her (generally) fabulous style and high-end sartorial chops, or that we will never again see her dripping in Dior.”

“However, something would appear to be shifting in Sussex-land, with what looks from the outside like a new-found awareness of the overhaul they need to pull if they are to have any hope of rebooting their beleaguered brand,” she later added before signing off from the converastion