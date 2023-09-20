Prince William urged to steer clear of Bill Gates

Prince William's fans are not happy with him for holding a meeting with Bill Gates.

The Prince of Wales' picture with the Microsoft founder elicited a strong reaction from royal fans on Tuesday.

"Stree clear of Bill Gates, please," said a fan commenting on William and Gates' picture shared on the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

"Disappointing to see you with Gates." said another user.



Scores of other royal fans also expressed disapproval of William's meeting with Bill Gates in the comments section of the Instagram post.

Almost none of them shared any reason as to why they didn't want him to meet the billionaire.

Prince William met Gates during his visit to the US for his Earthshot Prize summit.

He also held a meeting with the UN Secretary-General.