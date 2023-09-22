 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles, French President have 'archaic' way of showing love to wives

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 22, 2023

King Charles, French President have archaic way of showing love to wives
King Charles, French President have 'archaic' way of showing love to wives

King Charles and French President Emmanuel Macron are praised for their loved up body languages towards their wives.

Macron, who so currently hosting His Majesty and Queen Camilla in France, has frequently been spotted kissing on the back of Queen Camilla’a hand during the trip.

Speaking about this gestures, expert Judi James dubs the Macron and King Charles ‘archaic.’

Judi opined: "There are probably only two men alive on this planet who still think that the archaic act of kissing the back of a woman’s hand is an attractive, ‘courtly’ gesture that flatters the female sex.

"One is King Charles, who is famous for his hand-kiss rituals when he meets women he considers of a high regal rank and the other – it turns out – is Macron.

"As an intentional gesture Macron probably believed kissing the back of Camilla’s hand would be a nod to her new royal profile. In reality he cut through decades of equality with this dinosaur of a ritual that has no place in modern manners or etiquette in any country."

displays. "Macron was a very hands-on host of the royal duo, touching Charles more times in public than he has probably ever been touched in public before in his entire life.

"The message seemed to be that Macron is utterly delighted to host the couple and Charles’s response was that the feelings of friendship are mutual. 

More From Entertainment:

Katie Price throws shade at ex-husband Peter Andre in latest podcast episode video

Katie Price throws shade at ex-husband Peter Andre in latest podcast episode
Prince Harry wants to 'compromise', 'forever hopes' for call from William

Prince Harry wants to 'compromise', 'forever hopes' for call from William
Sophie Turner enjoys quality time with daughter Willa hours after suing Joe

Sophie Turner enjoys quality time with daughter Willa hours after suing Joe
Zayn Malik's heartfelt birthday tribute to daughter Khai melts hearts video

Zayn Malik's heartfelt birthday tribute to daughter Khai melts hearts

Rita Wilson takes fans on a trip down memory lane with vintage 80s photo

Rita Wilson takes fans on a trip down memory lane with vintage 80s photo
Meghan Markle needs a ‘hard rest’ for ‘bruised, bumpy’ restoration

Meghan Markle needs a ‘hard rest’ for ‘bruised, bumpy’ restoration
Lizzo faces a new harassment lawsuit by another former employee

Lizzo faces a new harassment lawsuit by another former employee

Fans react to Noel Gallagher's music video starring Russell Brand amidst recent allegations

Fans react to Noel Gallagher's music video starring Russell Brand amidst recent allegations
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need a miracle to ‘U-turn' toxic cargo ship

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need a miracle to ‘U-turn' toxic cargo ship
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas face complex custody battle: Expert video

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas face complex custody battle: Expert

Tom Brady's ex, Gisele Bundchen buys a horse farm in a bid to avoid paparazzi

Tom Brady's ex, Gisele Bundchen buys a horse farm in a bid to avoid paparazzi
In France, King Charles allows protocol unthinkable under austere Queen Elizabeth video

In France, King Charles allows protocol unthinkable under austere Queen Elizabeth