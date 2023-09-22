King Charles, French President have 'archaic' way of showing love to wives

King Charles and French President Emmanuel Macron are praised for their loved up body languages towards their wives.

Macron, who so currently hosting His Majesty and Queen Camilla in France, has frequently been spotted kissing on the back of Queen Camilla’a hand during the trip.

Speaking about this gestures, expert Judi James dubs the Macron and King Charles ‘archaic.’

Judi opined: "There are probably only two men alive on this planet who still think that the archaic act of kissing the back of a woman’s hand is an attractive, ‘courtly’ gesture that flatters the female sex.

"One is King Charles, who is famous for his hand-kiss rituals when he meets women he considers of a high regal rank and the other – it turns out – is Macron.

"As an intentional gesture Macron probably believed kissing the back of Camilla’s hand would be a nod to her new royal profile. In reality he cut through decades of equality with this dinosaur of a ritual that has no place in modern manners or etiquette in any country."

displays. "Macron was a very hands-on host of the royal duo, touching Charles more times in public than he has probably ever been touched in public before in his entire life.

"The message seemed to be that Macron is utterly delighted to host the couple and Charles’s response was that the feelings of friendship are mutual.