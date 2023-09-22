Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha land in Udaipur for wedding festivities

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha have arrived in Udaipur just in time to get married this weekend.



The happy couple landed at Udaipur airport which was decorated with flowers, and a band welcomed them with dhol and trumpets, as per several media outlets.

The Bollywood star was spotted wearing a red jumpsuit while Raghav sported a black outfit.

To kickstart the wedding festivities, the couple also hosted a Sufi Night for friends and family in Delhi.

The ceremonies will be held at Taj Lake Palace and The Leela Palace. According to reports by Times of India, Parineeti and Raghav booked a luxury suite, Maharaja Suite at the Palace which costs around Rs10 lacs per day.

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on May 13 in a star-studded ceremony which was attended by politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

From Parineeti’s side, her cousin and actress Priyanka Chopra attended the event with husband Nick Jonas.