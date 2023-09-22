 
Friday, September 22, 2023
Sri Lankan group stages comic play 'Ken B Eniwan's Story' at Arts Council

Sri Lankan group performs "Ken B Enivan's Story" in the Pakistan Theatre Festival at Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, on September 22, 2023. — PR

Sri Lanka's Stages Theatre Group presented the comedy show "Ken B Enivan's Story" on the 14th day of the ongoing Pakistan Theatre Festival at Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, on Friday.

The month-long event has been presented by the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) in collaboration with Geo News.

Designed by Hidayaath Hazeer and Ruwanthie de Chickera, the comedy play featured performances by Shala Amarasuriya, Bhanu Ekanayaka, Tracy Jayasinge, Oshada Kumarikkanda, Akalanka Prabarshwara, Duminda Sandaruwan, Hidayaath Hazeer, Vimukthi Kiriella, who are the students of Arts Council Theatre Academy.

Meanwhile, the performances by Marhaba Noor and Komal Hayat Veerji remained the centre of attention during the show.

The play presents the story of a man who always chose one way to live life despite being given two chances to live. The main character in it is Ken B Eniwan, a man who goes through the milestones of his life and has to choose between living by faith or by fear.

President of the Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah along with consul generals of Sri Lanka, Oman, Indonesia and Malaysia attended the show. He said that Sri Lankan Consul General Jagath Abeywarna has given full support in ensuring the performances of Sri Lankan groups in this festival and is working hard for cultural promotion.

Moreover, the Sri Lankan artistes graced the show with their cultural dance performances.

A large number of fans saw the show and praised the performances.

