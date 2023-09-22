 
Friday, September 22, 2023
Prince Harry’s taken on ‘too much water’: ‘Can’t stay afloat’

Royal experts have started to grow fearful of Prince Harry’s declining popularity because he has ‘taken on a lot of water’.

Revelations about this have been issued by royal expert Daniela Elser.

She broke her silence on the matter, in her piece for News.com.au.

This piece addresses the couple’s position in popularity polls and reveals, “Interestingly while the Sussexes have been floundering, in polling from Gallup done last month, Prince William took out the top spot as the most popular public figure in America, beating out President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.”

Ms Elser also went on to add, “Consider too here that Harry’s long-awaited Netflix doco, Heart of Invictus, has, viewing figure-wise, essentially bombed, failing to make the top 10 most-watched shows on the streamer.”

All in all, “This is now the second series in a row from the couple’s Archewell Productions that has sunk like a stone after the ratings stinker that was Live to Lead. It probably didn’t help that one of Live’s stars, former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, took pains to distance herself from the Sussexes’ after the trailer came out.”

“So, you see the problem. Brand Sussex has taken on so much water it is struggling to stay afloat, a serious situation indeed given that the duke and duchess now pick up their own many, many bills.”

