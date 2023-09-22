 
Friday, September 22, 2023
BTS’ Suga begins mandatory military service in South Korea

Friday, September 22, 2023

BTS’ Suga bid farewell to his fans before he joined bandmates Jin and J-Hope for military service
BTS’ Suga has become the third member of the group to begin mandatory military service in South Korea on Friday.

In South Korea, all fit men are required to serve in the military for 18-21 months, be it in the army, navy or air force. Men with mental or physical issues are offered the alternative to serve in welfare centers, post offices and community centers.

The 30-year-old has joined the service as a social service agent, and is thought to have gone for the alternative due to a shoulder surgery he received in 2020.

Before he left, the singer took to the online fan platform Weverse to bid farewell to his fans, writing, "I'll faithfully serve and come back … Please stay healthy and let’s meet all again in 2025!"

BTS management agency, Big Hit Music asked the Butter singer’s fans to refrain from trying to see him at his workplace during the period he serves there.

"Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only," Big Hit Music said. "We ask for your continued love and support for (Suga) until he completes his service and returns."

Meanwhile, his two bandmates J-Hope and Jin are already serving at army bases in the country. 

